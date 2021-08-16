Two-time Paralympic Gold Medallist Jhajharia Aims For His Third in Javelin Throw

In a candid conversation with IANS, Devendra, 40 and supremely fit, said he was ready to represent India at the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics. The javelin thrower, who's from Churu, Rajasthan, was working with the Railways and is now with the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

"Some days ago, I was remembering 2004. My father was the only one who came to see me off for the Athens Games," Devendra said. "Neither the state nor the central government gave any money. My father is no more, but I still remember his words, 'If you do well, the country and government will come and support you'."

The para-athlete, who has been active in the sport for over two decades, says his father was right; for other sports have come a long way in the country since he began.