CWG 2022 Live, Day 8 Live: 6 Wrestlers Start Medal Hunt, Women's Hockey SF Today
CWG 2022: Latest updates from Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Commonwealth Games Day 8 Live: India's Schedule
It's the second Friday of the 2022 Commonwealth Games and that means we're in the business end of the tournament. It also means the wrestling events finally will get underway in Birmingham and we have as many as six medal candidates fighting through the day today, with the medal rounds scheduled to start at 9pm IST.
There's also the big women's hockey semi-final later tonight.
Here's India's full schedule for Day 8 of the CWG
Athletics
Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji - 3.06pm
Women's Long Jump qualifying round - Group A: Ancy Edapilly - 4.10pm
Men's 4x400m relay round 1: 4.19pm
Women's 200m semi-final 2: Hima Das - 12.53am on Saturday
Badminton (Starts at 3:30 PM IST)
Women's doubles round of 16: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand
Men's doubles round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty
Women's singles round of 16: PV Sindhu
Women's singles round of 16: Akarshi Kashyap
Men's Singles round of 16: Kidambi Srikanth
Lawn Bowls
Women's Pair Quarter-finals: India versus England - 1 PM
Squash:
Men's doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh - 5.15 PM
Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal - 12 AM (Saturday)
Table Tennis:
Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra - 2 PM
Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja - 2 PM
Women's singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula - 3.15 PM
Women's singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison - 3.15 PM
Hockey
Women's Semifinal: India versus Australia - 10.30 PM.
Wrestling (starts at 3:30 pm)
Men's Freestyle 125kg: Mohit Grewal
Men's Freestyle 65kg: Bajrang Punia
Men's Freestyle 86kg: Deepak Punia
Women's Freestyle 57kg: Anshu Malik
Women's Freestyle 68kg: Divya Kakran
Women's Freestyle 62kg: Sakshi Malik.
