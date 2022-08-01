'Not Been Home in 2 Years, Will Ask Coach For a Week Off' Says Jeremy After Gold

Years of hard work and expectations were riding on Jeremy Lalrinnunga's debut Commonwealth Games outing on Sunday and the 19-year-old delivered on all counts, winning a gold medal, with a CWG record.

While he fully dominated the Snatch section of the 67kg category, Jeremy struggled with cramps ahead of the Clean and Jerk event.

"My coach really motivated me, especially when I got injured during the warm-up. I prayed and cried a lot but now I am feeling better and am very proud.

"I am pleased with that total (300kg). I prepared for this competition lifting as much as 315-320kg. In the end, that total was enough and I am very happy," said Lalrinnunga after the final.