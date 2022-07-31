CWG 2022: 19-Year-Old Jeremy Lalrinnunga Wins Weightlifting Gold With CWG Record

Lalrinnunga started his campaign with relative ease in the snatch category, lifting a staggering 136kg in his first attempt. The young Indian then set a new Games record in his second attempt by lifting 140kg.

He, however, failed to cross the 143kg mark in his third and final attempt. Had Jeremy succeeded, he would have set a new personal best for himself.

Nevertheless, the young Indian lifter's 143kg in the snatch event gave him a 10kg safe lead over second-placed Edidiong Joseph Umoafia (130kg) of Nigeria at the end of the first round.