Indian Spearhead Japrit Bumrah Loses Top Spot In Latest ICC ODI Rankings

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah dropped to second among bowlers while Hardik Pandya rose a whopping 13 places to eighth in the all-rounders' list after his strong show against England in the latest ICC ODI rankings issued on Wednesday.

While India clinched a narrow 2-1 triumph in what was a thrilling ODI series, star pacer Bumrah was forced to miss the final match owing to back spasms, which cost him his top spot.