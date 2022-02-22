Yuvraj Singh Pens Emotional Letter for Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh were teammates during the 2011 ODI World Cup winning campaign.
Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh wrote an emotional letter to Virat Kohli on Tuesday, and gifted the master batter a pair of golden boots, acknowledging the new chapter in his life; after serving as India’s captain for a long period of time.
Yuvraj praised Kohli’s discipline and dedication, also saying that he has been an inspiration to many youngsters.
“Virat, I’ve seen you grow as a cricketer and as a person. From that young boy in the nets who would walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the legends of Indian cricket, you’re now a legend yourself leading the way for a new generation.
“Your discipline and passion on the field and dedication to the sport inspires every young kid in this country to pick up the bat and dream of putting on the blue jersey one day.
“You have elevated your level of cricket every single year and achieved so much already in this wonderful game that it makes me even more excited to watch you embark on this new chapter in your career. You have been a legendary captain and a fantastic leader. I’m expecting many more of your famous run chases,” Yuvraj wrote.
“Always keep the fire inside you burning. You’re a superstar. Here’s a special golden boot for you. Keep making the country proud! @virat.kohli,” Yuvraj concluded.
Yuvraj last played for India in 2017 and both he and Kohli were part of the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning Indian squad.
