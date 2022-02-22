Yuvraj Singh Pens Emotional Letter for Virat Kohli

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh wrote an emotional letter to Virat Kohli on Tuesday, and gifted the master batter a pair of golden boots, acknowledging the new chapter in his life; after serving as India’s captain for a long period of time.

Yuvraj praised Kohli’s discipline and dedication, also saying that he has been an inspiration to many youngsters.

“Virat, I’ve seen you grow as a cricketer and as a person. From that young boy in the nets who would walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the legends of Indian cricket, you’re now a legend yourself leading the way for a new generation.