Yuvraj Singh Rips Apart India’s Selection Decisions at 2019 WC

Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday slammed the Indian team management for the country's World Cup ouster in the semifinals, saying its planning for the 50 over tournament was "completely wrong".

Pre-tournament favourites India went into the World Cup without settling the number four spot and it affected the team as Virat Kohli's men made a semifinal exit from the marquee event.

"In this World cup, they dropped (Ambati) Rayudu and then they had Vijay Shankar, who had some injury and then Rishabh Pant came in. I have nothing against them but both played five ODI games, I mean how do you expect a guy with such less experience to win big matches," Yuvraj questioned.