‘You’ll Never Remember Your Career, But..’: Dravid’s Speech After T20 WC Glory

After India beat South Africa to lift the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados, ending their 11-year wait for an ICC trophy, outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid delivered an inspiring yet emotional speech in the dressing room.

Dravid praised his players and their fighting spirit, which was on display during the final against South Africa, and said players may forget their career stats, but "moments like this will stay with them forever."