India v NZ WTC Final: Day 1 Called Off Due to Rain

A final decision has been made by the umpires and it isn't one the players or the fans wanted as play has officially been called off on Day 1 of the World Test Championship final in Southampton.

However, there is one little consolation as there is still scope of a five-day test with ICC having made provisions for a ‘Reserve Day’ on the sixth day of the Test, if rain were to disrupt play.

Overnight rains and regular showers on Friday first delayed the toss and then the first session of play was called off. However, at about 7:15pm IST, the umpires made the final decision to not have any play today.