WPL: Beth Mooney Returns as Gujarat Giants’ Captain, Sneh Rana To Be Her Deputy

Australian batter Beth Mooney has returned as the captain Gujarat Giants with Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana as her deputy ahead of the second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL), the Adani Sportsline-owned franchise announced on Wednesday.

The duo will be part of the leadership group with head coach Michael Klinger, mentor and advisor Mithali Raj, and assistant coach Nooshin Al Khadeer.

Mooney was appointed captain of Gujarat Giants in the inaugural season of WPL. However, she had to leave the tournament after the first game due to an injury.