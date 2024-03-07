WPL 2024: Injury Ended Vrinda Dinesh's Campaign, but She Knows How to Fight Back

For Vrinda Dinesh, the 23-year-old batter from Karnataka, life has come full circle in the last three months.
In December, she secured the distinction of being the second-most expensive signing in the 2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction, earning a lucrative Rs 1.30 crore contract with UP Warriorz.
She could bat only twice – scoring 18 against Royal Challengers Bangalore and a duck against Delhi Capitals – before sustaining an unfortunate shoulder injury which ruled her out of the season.
Vrinda, however, is not a stranger to setbacks. Six years ago, she faced exclusion from her state team, despite consistently scoring runs wherever she played. Undeterred, she bounced back and soon became a mainstay in the Karnataka side. Now faced with another obstacle, conjuring the strength to replicate the same will now be on the prodigy’s agenda.
Before getting sidelined with the shoulder injury, Vrinda spoke with The Quint, where she revealed details of how she fought back.
After the auction, you said you were going to buy your dream car. What is the update on that?
(Laughs). No, I haven’t bought the dream car yet. Haven’t given it a thought.
There is a lot of chatter about your price tag. What do you make of it?
Honestly, I have never thought about the price tag at all. My job is to play cricket.
How was the experience of opening alongside a legend like Alyssa Healy?
It has been a dream to bat alongside Alyssa Healy. She is a player I had always looked up to. I had tried emulating the way she bats, the way she scores runs. So, for me to get a chance to bat with her was a very exciting prospect.
Has your life changed after the WPL auction?
My life has not changed massively since the WPL auction, to be honest. I am still living the regular life that I used to. Of course, a few more people are recognising me on the streets now, as compared to before the auction, but that has not changed the person I am.
You have not always had a smooth ride in your career. The phase between 2018 to 2020 was particularly challenging. Could you explain what happened?
Yes. From 2018 to 2020, I had a very challenging phase in my career. I did well in the age-group categories and also scored runs in the selection trials of the Karnataka team. Despite that, I was not getting a chance to play for the the team.
Then when the pandemic struck, I had a lot of time to myself. I decided to set everything aside on work on myself – both on my skills and the mental side of the game. Those two years built my character. It made me stronger and ready for when the opportunity arrives. Ever since I got the opportunity, I have never been dropped from the Karnataka team. Whatever I am today, it is because of those two years.
How have your parents reacted to your time in the WPL?
When I joined the UP Warriorz camp, my parents dropped me to the hotel. I regularly have conversations with them. They are really proud of me, to see where I am and the lifestyle I am leading now. It also makes me happy to see them proud.
Who are the players have been trying to learn from?
I am definitely trying to pick the brains of Sophie Ecclestone. I am amazed by how consistent she is. I want to know how she does that, what goes on behind the scenes. Besides her, I am also trying to learn from Chamari Athapaththu. I want to know how she is doing well in all parts of the world.
Are you also focusing on getting into the Indian team?
No, I am not thinking about that right now. If the India selection comes my way, I will happily take it and do my best to do well for my country. But I am not worried about it just yet.
You have always been a massive admirer of Virat Kohli. In fact, you have called your career to be ‘Project Virat Kohli.’ What made you a big Kohli fan?
I admire Virat Kohli’s work ethic, and everything that he does on and off the field to improve his game. Right from his discipline to his eating habits. I have been a huge Virat Kohli fan since 2013, but when I became serious about my career in 2017, I have always wanted to follow what he does, how he goes about his game and how he wins matches for his country and RCB. He is someone I really look up to and emulate.
Is your father still trying to pursue you to completing your BBA degree?
Yes, he still wants me to complete my degree. I do have the freedom now to do what I want, but I am pretty sure my father will bring up the degree in one of our conversations in the future. It is difficult to do both (cricket and academics), and right now, my only priority is cricket. But I will think about the degree later on.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)