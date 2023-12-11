WPL 2024: Rise of Vrinda Dinesh– From Sitting on the Sidelines To Earning 1.3 Cr

Karnataka U-23 women's team's camp in Raipur erupted in euphoria, as their skipper, Vrinda Dinesh was picked by UP Warriorz for a hefty sum of Rs 1.3 crore at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction.
While she was bowling, the young all-rounder overheard her teammate Shishira Gowda mumbling to the team analyst “Vrinda was picked by UP Warriorz for a huge INR 1.30 crore.”
Before she could believe her ears, she found herself encircled by the entire squad, with congratulations pouring in.
"I was bowling in the nets and I heard my teammate whispering to my colleague, 'She got picked for Rs 1.30 crore.’ It was something unbelievable and I never expected," Vrinda later revealed in a media interaction organised by the franchise.
The batters and keepers and coaches left the nets and came to hug me and it was very nice, very genuine. The first person I called was my mom and I think she was in tears. I didn't go for the video call because I knew I could see those tears and there was a very faint voice. I knew they were really happy for me and overwhelmed and I want to just make them proud.Vrinda Dinesh.
The Match That Brought the Limelight
An untimely injury to S Yashashri presented Vrinda with a unique opportunity, as she got to feature in the final game of the ACC Emerging Teams Cup in Hong Kong for the India Under-23 team, earlier in June.
Vrinda had been with the Karnataka team since the 2018-19 season, but it was her 29-ball-36 in the final that caught everyone's attention. Following this game, she received an invitation from the scouts to participate in WPL trials for all five franchises in June.
"Yes, I did attend all five trials. I enjoyed UP the most. We had a lot of match simulations and open nets. They asked me to be very free and just play the game that I have always been playing," she revealed.
"Also on the last day, where they had a skill session for the batters, the UP Warriors players had to stay back for that session. They also asked me to attend the session and they also taught me a lot of skills that I could develop. That's something I used during the season this year," the 22-year-old further added.
The Early Days
Just like any other Indian kid, Vrinda’s inclination towards bat and ball started from the streets. After spending quite some time playing gully cricket with boys in her neighbourhood, her father admitted a young Vrinda to a summer camp.
Prior to meeting her current coach Kiran Uppoor at the NICE Academy in Bengaluru during the season, she attended the Karnataka Institute of Cricket in Bengaluru.
She joined the Karnataka team in December 2018, but could only play a couple of matches before getting dropped.
The batter then had to make a statement in this year’s Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, which she did brilliantly by smashing. 211 runs at a strike rate of 154 in seven innings.
Transitioning From Made-For-Tests to T20 Batter
The young all-rounder attributes her transition from a 'made-for-Test batter' to a player about to make her WPL debut to working under Uppoor.
I have been training with him for the last five years. When I first met him, I was more of a Test player. But when I discussed with him that one day I want to play like a Virat Kohli or a Meg Lanning and want to develop such a game, he’s always supported that dream of mine.Vrinda Dinesh
Over the past two seasons, she has emerged as one of the most promising youngsters in the Indian domestic circuit. Earlier this year, she was instrumental in leading Karnataka to victory in the Senior Women's ODI Trophy final, amassing 477 runs at an average of 47.70 in 11 innings, including a crucial 81 against Rajasthan – finishing as the tournament’s fifth-highest run-getter.
To Bat With Alyssa Healy
Playing alongside Australia and UP skipper Alyssa Healy is a dream come true for the young Karnataka cricketer, who is also a Meg Lanning aficionado.
In the Warriorz camp, Vrinda will reunite with her India ‘A’ teammates Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri and Parshavi Chopra, but her heart is set on opening batting alongside captain Healy.
"Alyssa Healy is someone I have always looked up to. I like the way she bats and that's something I have tried to do here. To be able to open the batting with Alyssa Healy is a dream come true. She is really destructive and it’s something I really want to be. Playing under her captaincy is going to give me a lot of experience. It will help me get better and it's something I am looking forward to," she concluded.
