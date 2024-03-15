WPL 2024: RCB Beat Mumbai Indians By 5 Runs To Meet Delhi Capitals in Final

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 5 runs in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) eliminator on Friday, 15 March at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

With this triumph, the Smriti Mandhana-led RCB have sealed a spot in the final where they will meet Meg Lannings’ Delhi Capitals at the same venue on Sunday, 17 March.

Electing to bat first, RCB posted a meagre total of 136 runs for MI to chase.

Chasing the target, Yastika and Hayley Matthews hit four boundaries between themselves, including the former getting a reprieve due to a dropped catch in the fourth over. The crowd erupted when Hayley slog-swept straight to deep mid-wicket off Shreyanka Patil.