WPL 2024: Deepti Sharma's All-Round Show Steers UP to Thrilling Win Over Delhi

Jemimah Rodrigues wowed the Delhi crowd by walking down the pitch and smacking Tahlia with a straight bat for a 76-m six over long-on but holed out to long-off on the first ball of the 18th over against Saima.

Jess Jonassen diffused the pressure by smacking Saima over deep mid-wicket for six and followed it up with a straight drive past the fast bowler for four. But Deepti produced a twist by castling Annabel Sutherland and having Arundhati Reddy holing out to wide long-on on consecutive deliveries, to become the second bowler in the WPL to claim a hat-trick.

Shikha Pandey smacked a four over Deepti’s head but chipped the next ball back to the bowler. With ten runs needed in the final over, Radha smacked Grace Harris high over the cow corner fence, where Poonam Khemnar couldn’t take the catch and the ball hit the boundary cushion for six.

Another twist came when Radha chopped onto her stumps and Jess was run out in pursuit of a tight single on consecutive deliveries. With two runs needed, Titas Sadhu chipped straight to mid-on, as Warriorz’ snatched an unlikely win to keep alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

Earlier, apart from Deepti recording back-to-back fifties and Alyssa Healy’s power-play fireworks, there was nothing of note from the Warriorz’ batting innings. Delhi’s bowlers gave little freebies, bowled well to their fields and used the centre-wicket dimensions well to dry up the runs and deliver blows to the Warriorz.

Apart from Annabel, all Delhi bowlers were amongst the wickets, as only three batters from the Warriorz got into double figures. Delhi had a good start as Titas got an inswinger to sneak in late and castle Kiran Navgire through the gate in the second over.

Alyssa Healy was pristine in hitting four boundaries aerially, while Deepti, promoted to number three, got boundaries via an edge and an authoritative smash over mid-on. Alyssa brought up fifty for the Warriorz by dancing down the pitch to delightfully loft Radha inside-out over extra-cover for four.

But in the next over, Alyssa stepped out but was nowhere close to the pitch of the ball and holed out to long-on off Alice, ending her 46-run stand for the second wicket with Deepti. Warriorz were plunged into more trouble when Arundhati Reddy got one to seam back in sharply and beat the inside edge of Tahlia’s bat to rattle the off-stump.

Deepti continued to get boundaries by swatting, pulling, sweeping and scooping but was steadily running out of partners from the other end. Grace was undone by the slowness and wide ball from Radha to give a simple catch to point.

Shweta Sehrawat was beaten for pace in a bid to drive off Titas and saw her leg-stump being rattled. Poonam looked to flick off Radha, but gave a low return catch to the left-arm spinner, while Sophie was stumped easily off Jess.

Deepti got her fifty in 45 balls with a brace to long-on in the final over. She then pulled Shikha Pandey over fine leg for six, before the fast bowler had the last laugh on the very next ball as Deepti holed out to long-on. Later, she played a decisive role with the ball to get the game in Warriorz’ favour.