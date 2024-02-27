Asha Shobana – Starting With Paper Balls to Becoming First Indian with WPL Fifer

Over two decades of playing the sport but it was the eventful evening of Saturday, 24 February when the spotlight fell squarely on Asha Shobana – she etched her name in the record books as the first Indian to achieve a remarkable five-wicket haul in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).
It was Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) campaign opener against UP Warriorz (UPW) when the Kerala-born leg spinner rose to the occasion and produced a match-winning spell – 5/22 which featured a sensational three-wicket over.
Having been secured by the franchise for her base price of Rs 10 lakh in the inaugural season of the tournament, Shobana's initial stint yielded only 5 wickets in 5 matches. Yet, the management showed faith in the veteran bowler and gave her another opportunity by retaining her for the next season.
Asha’s cricketing journey mirrors the rollercoaster ride familiar to many athletes in our nation, one that is filled with ups and downs. In playing for RCB in the WPL, her childhood dream came true.
Reflecting on her tumultuous path, Asha candidly shared, "It was completely blank in front of me. I didn't have anything. There was nothing to be happy about. Just kept on playing domestic cricket and kept on performing. Not getting the recognition that I deserved. So I was really sad but I never gave up on my dreams. I knew one day it will come and if I give up, I wouldn't be able to enjoy the day. I wanted to enjoy that day and I never gave up on my dreams," she told RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana during post-match conversati=ion.
Makeshift Paper Balls & Passion for Cricket
Asha's cricket journey kicked off on the streets of Thiruvananthapuram, playing with her cricket-loving brother and neighbours. They crafted makeshift balls from newspapers wrapped in milk packets, secured with rubber bands. Young Asha even fashioned bats from coconut tree barks.
Recalling those days, she shared, “I was a kid who was mad about sports. I didn’t know women’s cricket existed. We used to make balls out of paper, wrap it with milk packets and put rubber bands on it.”
“As a kid, I used to make bats out of coconut tree [barks] and put the number “10” on it, as though it was [Sachin] Tendulkar’s bat,” she added.
A cricketer by profession, the 32-year-old is also a football aficionado. This passion became clear when she mimicked Arsenal's Leandro Trossard's celebration, playfully covering her eyes with her hands to form goggles during the match against UPW..
“I watch a lot of football. I am a fan of the Arsenal team. Being a fellow ‘Gooner’, I brought out the Trossard celebration. He is one of the Arsenal players,” she revealed during a virtual press conference organised by the franchise on Sunday afternoon.
Selection in the District Team
At the age of 12, Asha went for her first district cricket trials without informing her parents. Her parents were frantic, almost racing to the nearby police station, as their daughter hadn't returned home three hours past her usual school closing time. However, the tension melted into pure relief when Asha burst through the door and revealed her selection to the district women’s cricket team.
During the district games, she crossed paths with the late Shabina Jacob, the former captain of the Kerala Women's cricket team. This encounter marked a significant turning point in Asha's life.
“The selection was monitored by Sreekumar sir and late Shabeena Jacob ma’am. They liked the way I was playing and selected me to the district team,” she explained.
Switch From Pacer To Leg-Spinner
Asha knew her calling was a life in cricket. A devoted follower of Australian wrist spinner Stuart MacGill, she initially played as a pacer till one suggestion from her coach at the time, got her on the path she still follows.
“I started playing cricket at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram under late Sreekumar sir. I started as a fast bowler but one day he saw me bowling leg-spin after a training session as I was tired. He did not get angry. But he told me to continue bowling leg-spin and it was a big turning point in my career,” she revealed.
Meeting With Anil Kumble
In achieving her five-wicket haul, Asha followed in the footsteps of former India leg spinner and captain Anil Kumble – both of them are the first RCB bowlers to pick a fifer in WPL and IPL, respectively. Interestingly, while Asha's accomplishment occurred during the second match of the WPL's second season, Kumble's iconic moment—5 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals—unfolded in the second match of the second edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) back in 2009. While it might seem like a coincidence, it wasn't the only connection Asha had with Kumble.
“I didn't know about the five-wicket haul of Anil sir in the second match of the second season of the IPL but it's also a coincidence. And I'm glad that I got to meet him a couple of days ago here in Bangalore. I told him, “Sir, when you took 10 wickets [in a Test innings against Pakistan in 1999], I watched you live on TV and I was really inspired.’”
“And he was like, ‘Oh, good, [it's] very good to hear those words,' and he wished me well for the match. He asked me, ‘Are you playing on the 24th?’” I said, “Yes sir, I think so. So, that was also a coincidence,” she revealed.
WPL, A New Dawn
Asha, who has put in a lot of effort in domestic cricket, shares how her RCB has transformed her life, providing a chance to fulfil her dreams.
“In domestic cricket, I worked so hard playing for 15 years and now getting the recognition, I'm feeling so relieved to finally get the recognition I deserve. WPL has not only changed my life but it has changed the lives of several other players, especially the domestic players.”
“It has taught us to dream, otherwise, how one can play with players like Elysse Perry, Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine. I had never thought that. But now everybody can dream,” she said.
