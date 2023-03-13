WPL 2023: RCB Record Five Straight Defeats as DC Secure a 6-Wicket Triumph

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s search for their maiden Women’s Premier League (WPL) victory proved to be unavailing for the fifth consecutive instance, as they sustained a six-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals, here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. Chasing a target of 151 runs, Delhi crossed the finish line with a couple of deliveries to spare.

After being asked to bat first, RCB had a difficult start to life with the bat once again, with skipper Smriti Mandhana playing another knock she would not like to remember ever again. The first four overs saw her team scoring a run-a-ball 24, before Shikha Pandey wrote the concluding statement to Smriti’s 15-ball 8.