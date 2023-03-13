WPL 2023: RCB Record Five Straight Defeats as DC Secure a 6-Wicket Triumph
WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore's search for the maiden victory was further prolonged by Delhi Capitals.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s search for their maiden Women’s Premier League (WPL) victory proved to be unavailing for the fifth consecutive instance, as they sustained a six-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals, here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. Chasing a target of 151 runs, Delhi crossed the finish line with a couple of deliveries to spare.
After being asked to bat first, RCB had a difficult start to life with the bat once again, with skipper Smriti Mandhana playing another knock she would not like to remember ever again. The first four overs saw her team scoring a run-a-ball 24, before Shikha Pandey wrote the concluding statement to Smriti’s 15-ball 8.
Sophie Devine was earnest and committed in her attempt to drag her team out of the precarious situation, albeit, her resilience did not last long either with Pandey working the magic of Delhi for the second time. The White Fern scored a 19-ball 21, before taking the long walk back to the pavilion in the 9th minute.
At that stage, Bangalore were reeling at 41/2 from nine overs, and screaming for a saviour. They got one in Ellyse Perry, who scored her second consecutive half-century. A competent compatriot to compliment her effort, however, was found wanting in team, with Heather Knight also having an off day as she could score only 11 runs.
At 64/3 with only seven overs left to be bowled, Delhi would ideally have hoped to restrict the Challengers under 120 runs. It was not to be for Meg Lanning’s team, as Richa Ghosh ended up playing her best knock so far in the competition.
At 64/3 with only seven overs left to be bowled, Delhi would ideally have hoped to restrict the Challengers under 120 runs. It was not to be for Meg Lanning’s team, as Richa Ghosh ended up playing her best knock so far in the competition.
The last six overs produced 82 runs – 37 of which were scored by the youngster from West Bengal, in only 16 deliveries. At the other end, Perry ditched her anchor’s cape to set up an exhibition of her hitting prowess, remaining unbeaten on 66 runs to help her team accumulate a competitive total of 150 runs.
Combined Efforts With the Bat Take DC Over the Line
Following a decent completion of their batting job, Bangalore commenced their task with the ball in the best plausible manner, with Megan Schutt dismissing the swashbuckling Shafali Verma for a duck. Although, Smriti’s team could not build on the momentum as Alice Capsey showcased the wide repertoire of shots in her arsenal.
She struck 38 runs in only 24 deliveries, 32 of those coming solitarily from boundaries, before losing her wicket to Preeti Bose in the fifth over.
Lanning, who played her usual role of holding the fort, could not hold on for much longer as the ninth over saw Knight calling it a night for the captain.
Having lost the Australian pair in quick succession, Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp added 39 invaluable runs for the fourth-wicket stand, which then made the chase seem like a cakewalk for the Capitals. There was, however, another twist in the tale as Asha Sobhana dismissed Jemimah in the 15th over.
New batter Jess Jonassen started off from where the Indian prodigy had left, although, from RCB’s perspective, the bowlers did well to take the game to the last over. Delhi needed nine runs from the final six overs, which they managed to score quite comfortably, courtesy of a six and a four from Jonassen’s willow.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.