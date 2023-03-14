WPL 2023 Points Table After DC vs RCB Match; Know the Yellow, Purple Cap Holders
Check the updated points table for the first season of Women's Premier League 2023 after DC VS RCB match
WPL 2023, DC vs RCB table Update: In the Women’s Premier League match on Monday, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 150 for four against Delhi Capitals. Australian Ellyse Perry was the top scorer with an unbeaten 67 off 52 balls.
Perry hit four fours and five sixes while Richa Ghosh smashed 37 in just 16 balls with three sixes and as many fours which helped boost RCB’s run rate in the back-10. Shikha Pandey got three wickets for DC which also helped RCB win by 60 runs in their first leg match at the Brabourne Stadium.
Five teams are fighting for the title in the first season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) - Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Let's have a look at the updated points table of the WPL 2023 after the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match.
WPL 2023: Yellow & Purple Cap Holders After DC vs RCB Match
Saika Ishaque is on the top of the WPL Purple Cap standings with 12 wickets to her name while Shikha Pandey is on second spot with three wickets against Bangalore followed by Sophie Ecclestone who has dropped to third place. Hayley Matthews has dropped by a spot in 4th place while Tara Norris bagged a single wicket to move up to the 5th place with 7 wickets in the WPL.
MI opener Haley Matthews holds the lead in the top-scorer's list with 124 runs in two matches. Delhi's Shafali Verma is second with her stunning 84-run knock in DC's tournament opener. Nat Sciver climbed to third on the list with 55 in 29 balls against RCB on Monday.
WPL 2023 Points Table After DC vs RCB
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|pts
|MI
|2
|2
|0
|4
|DC
|1
|1
|0
|2
|UPW
|1
|1
|0
|2
|GG
|2
|0
|2
|0
|RCB
|2
|0
|2
|0
