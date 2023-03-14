WPL 2023 Points Table After DC vs RCB Match; Know the Yellow, Purple Cap Holders

WPL 2023, DC vs RCB table Update: In the Women’s Premier League match on Monday, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 150 for four against Delhi Capitals. Australian Ellyse Perry was the top scorer with an unbeaten 67 off 52 balls.

Perry hit four fours and five sixes while Richa Ghosh smashed 37 in just 16 balls with three sixes and as many fours which helped boost RCB’s run rate in the back-10. Shikha Pandey got three wickets for DC which also helped RCB win by 60 runs in their first leg match at the Brabourne Stadium.

Five teams are fighting for the title in the first season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) - Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Let's have a look at the updated points table of the WPL 2023 after the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match.