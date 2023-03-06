WPL 2023: Grace Harris’ Knock Propels UP Warriorz to 3-Wicket Win Over Gujarat

She provided her team with a perfect start by sending Healy, Tahlia McGrath and Shweta Sehrawat back to the pavilion.

Kiran Navgire then provided some impetus to the UPW innings and also provided stability along with Deepti Sharma. Navgire mixed caution with aggression well and brought her fifty off 40 balls.

Mansi Joshi finally broke the 68-run partnership as she cleaned up Sharma with an inswinger. Garth then provided a crucial moment in the match when she had Navgire caught behind off a short ball and then cleaned up Simran Shaikh off the very next ball to register the second five-wicket haul of the WPL.