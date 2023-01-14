Women’s U19 T20 World Cup: India Face Uphill Climb as South Africa Score 166

India are facing a target of 167 runs in their opening match of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023, which is being played here at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Hosts South Africa scored 166/5 against the women in blue.

South Africa set the tone right from the beginning, as Shabman MD’s first over yielded 20 runs. The same flow continued for the next few overs, until India got their first breakthrough in the last delivery of the fourth over, when Sonam Yadav got the better of Elandri Rensburg.

Shafali Verma then maintained the pressure on the hosts by getting the wicket of Olhule Siyo in the next over, but Kayla Reyneke and Simole Lourens’ third-wicket stand helped Proteas regain complete control of the game.