Women’s U19 T20 World Cup: India Face Uphill Climb as South Africa Score 166
Women’s U19 T20 World Cup: India and South Africa are competing in the second Group D match.
India are facing a target of 167 runs in their opening match of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023, which is being played here at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Hosts South Africa scored 166/5 against the women in blue.
South Africa set the tone right from the beginning, as Shabman MD’s first over yielded 20 runs. The same flow continued for the next few overs, until India got their first breakthrough in the last delivery of the fourth over, when Sonam Yadav got the better of Elandri Rensburg.
Shafali Verma then maintained the pressure on the hosts by getting the wicket of Olhule Siyo in the next over, but Kayla Reyneke and Simole Lourens’ third-wicket stand helped Proteas regain complete control of the game.
The duo added 28 runs, while after Reyneke’s dismissal, Lourens continued the onslaught with Madison Landsman to support her. The former amassed 61 runs in 44 deliveries, which included nine fours and a six, while the latter scored 32 runs in only 17 deliveries.
That being said, India did manage to reduce the scoring rate during the last few overs. From Shafali Verma’s team, the skipper herself was the most influential bowler, picking u[ 2 wickets by conceding 31 runs in her four overs.
Earlier, India were asked to bowl first after the hosts’ skipper, Oluhle Siyo won the toss and decided to bat.
This is the inaugural edition of the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup, where India and South Africa will be playing the second match of Group D. In the first encounter of the group, United Arab Emirates handed Scotland a six-wicket defeat.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.