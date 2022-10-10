Harmanpreet Becomes First Indian to Win ICC Women’s Player of the Month Award

"The game of cricket is blessed to have some of the finest athletes on the sporting circuit and to be chosen the ICC Women's Player of the Month amongst them is a special recognition for me as an individual and the captain of the Indian cricket team," added Harmanpreet, who is currently captaining India in Women's Asia Cup in Bangladesh.

Scoring 221 runs across the three matches, she guided her side over the finishing line in the first match with a controlled 74 not out, before she clinched the series for her team in style in the second match, striking an unbeaten 143, also her second-best knock in the format, to seal a historic first ODI series victory for her side in England since 1999 and subsequently, a 3-0 series sweep at Lord's.

"Since taking over the captaincy in all three formats, Harmanpreet has taken her game to another level. Not only providing consistency but adding her usual fireworks at the end of the innings," said Lisa Sthalekar, former Australia cricketer, ICC Hall of Famer and member of the voting panel.