Women’s IPL 2023: All You Need To Know – Dates, Bidders, Venues, Format & More

For women’s cricket in India, and across the globe in a holistic sense, Wednesday, 25 January could be a historic day, for it will be marked by a momentous occasion. After years of discussions, perhaps at times tinted with incognizance, preparations for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) will officially commence, with the announcement of the franchises.

As per reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to name the five franchises of WIPL on 25 January, as the nation prepares for the women’s version of the annual cricketing spectacle – 16 years after the men’s competition was envisaged.

Before that, we bring you everything that you need to know about the Women’s IPL:

(An interactive graphic will load below)