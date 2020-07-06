Vinod Rai Reveals Why Rahul Dravid Turned Down India Coach’s Job

Following the breakdown in relations between skipper Virat Kohli and the then coach Anil Kumble in 2017, Vinod Rai revealed that the BCCI had approached Dravid for the job but he turned down the offer due to personal reasons.

"Rahul was very upfront with us," Rai told Sportskeeda. "He said 'look I have two boys growing up at home and I have been travelling with the Indian team all over the world and I am not able to give time and attention to them, I think I must stay at home also. And give time to my family'.

"I think that was a very fair request and though he would have been uppermost in mind. So, he was very much in the zone of consideration," Rai added.

The former India captain continued on in his role as the coach of the India Under-19 and India A teams and took over as the Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru in July, 2019.