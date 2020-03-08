Where Team India Lost the Women’s T20 World Cup

Where Are the Pacers?

The over-reliance on spinners has led to another major concern. Team India’s fast bowling resources look barren, with the seamers not having regular exposure due to the success of the spinners.

Since 2019, four fast bowlers Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar and Mansi Joshi have bowled in international T20 games, of which only Pandey and Reddy have bowled more than 20 overs. Though the side play a majority of their matches on sluggish wickets, when they do travel abroad, the lack of a pacer does come to haunt the side.

The Harmanpreet-led team had gone down 0-3 to New Zealand in New Zealand early last year, a series where the spinners struggled for any sort of rhythm. Poonam had bowled at an average of 32.66 while Deepti just picked 3 wickers in 3 matches. Reddy and Mansi Joshi had spearheaded the bowling attack against the White Ferns, but returned with just 6 wickets combined in helpful conditions.

In the T20 World Cup, Pandey, with her length deliveries and full tosses ended up being the dark horse, and it would do the camp no harm if they start grooming a fast bowler who can hurl down pacy balls over-after-over. With the 50-over World Cup next year slated to be held in New Zealand, India’s inexperienced pace department needs serious looking into so that the pressure on Jhulan Goswami and Pandey is halved.