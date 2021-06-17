Rishabh Pant is the Future Captain of India: Yuvraj Singh

In December 2020, as India started the four-match Test series against Australia on their home soil, Rishabh Pant was not the first pick for wicket-keeper as Virat Kohli chose to go with the experience of Wriddhiman Saha instead.

By the end of the series, he was India’s highest-scorer, with 274 runs in 5 innings. In the home series against England that followed, he made 270 runs in 6 Test innings to finish as the third-highest scorer with equally impressive performances across the other formats as well. In April, he was made Delhi Capitals’ captain after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out due to an injury and on Thursday, he has been named in India’s starting XI for the big World Test Championship final.