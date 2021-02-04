Watch Highlights: Chris Gayle Smashes 22-Ball 84 in T10 League

Swashbuckling West Indies opener Chris Gayle scored a 12-ball half century to make his presence felt in the ongoing edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 league.

The 41-year-old played a brilliant knock of 22-ball 84, which was studded with six 4s and nine 6s, to steer Team Abu Dhabi to a nine-wicket win against Maratha Arabians on Wednesday night at the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket Stadium.