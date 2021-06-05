Was Told I Was Not The Right Skin Colour: Aussie Cricketer Khawaja

Khawaja, who has become an advocate for diversity in international cricket, says things are improving gradually and are much better than what they were when he had started playing.

"It is a lot better now. I see a lot more cricketers coming up through state levels in Australia in particular that are from subcontinent backgrounds, which we really did not see when I came up, even when I played. I was playing domestic cricket and I was the only subcontinent player there. At the moment there's only probably myself and a few others," he said.

Khwaja, however, said that Australia still had a long way to go, and added that England have had a far better diversity "for a long time".

"We're still a long way to go and I look at the England team and see the diversity they've had for a long time. They are an older nation than us, but I can see that diversity and think that's probably where Australia need to reach. We have definitely got better from when I was younger, but it's a generational shift too."