Want to Be as Positive as Possible Against India: Martin Guptill

Following their emphatic win over India in Hamilton, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has stated his team will once again come out with a positive frame of mind against the Men in Blue in the second ODI to be played at Eden Park on Saturday.

New Zealand chased down a stiff 348-run target on Wednesday at Seddon Park to end a nine-match losing streak across all formats.

Guptill made 32 in an opening partnership of 85 with Henry Nicholls as Ross Taylor's brilliant hundred to help Black Caps take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.