Virat Kohli Wins ICC ‘Spirit of Cricket’ Award

India captain Virat Kohli was on Wednesday, 15 January awarded with the ICC ‘Spirit of Cricket’ award for his gesture of trying to stop the fans from booing Steve Smith during a World Cup match.

Smith was returning to international cricket from a one-year suspension for ball-tampering at that time.

The crowd at the Oval stadium in England started booing the Australian batsman when he was fielding in the ground. Virat, who was batting at that time, turned towards the crowd and gestured them to stop booing and instead clap for him.