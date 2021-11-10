Virat Kohli Posts Touching Message for Former Coaches Ravi Shastri and co
Ravi Shastri will be replaced by Rahul Dravid who takes over from the New Zealand series.
Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun, R Sridhar and Vikram Rathour completed their tenure as the coaching staff for the Indian men’s cricket team with the 2021 T20 World Cup.
Along with them, Virat Kohli also finished his tenure as India’s T20 captain and a new era in the team is set to begin with Rahul Dravid taking over as coach.
Two days after the World Cup exit against Namibia, Kohli took to Twitter to thank the outgoing coaches.
"Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we've had as a team with you all. Your contribution has been immense and will always be remembered in Indian cricket history. Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time," he wrote.
Even though India won against Namibia on Monday, they unfortunately could not qualify for the semi-finals.
Kohli took to social media and posted a heartfelt tweet for his millions of fans as well. “Together as one we set out to achieve our goal. Unfortunately we fell short and no one is more disappointed than us as a side. The support from all of you has been fantastic and we are grateful for it all. We will aim to come back stronger and put our best foot forward. Jai Hind”, tweeted Kohli.
The era of Kohli-Shastri, Arun and Sridhar saw India achieve several feats including back-to-back Test series wins in Australia. The Indian pace attack became one of the most feared in the world because of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and newcomer Mohammed Siraj proving themselves in both home and overseas conditions.
Rahul Dravid is set to take over during the home series against New Zealand set to get underway later this month. India will host the Kiwis for three T20Is followed by two Tests.
