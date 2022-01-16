In Stats: Virat's All-Star Career as Indian Men's Cricket Captain

The moment Virat Kohli relinquished the T20I captaincy, it was only a matter of time before the BCCI took over and appointed one individual to captain India across all formats. He was recently replaced as India’s ODI captain - and as someone who has been inside the dressing room for years, he will know well that for there is no room for two power centers in the Indian dressing room – and therefore it was only natural that he would also relinquish the Test captaincy.

Virat's first taste of Test captaincy was when he was handed the reins of the Indian team when regular captain MS Dhoni was injured prior to the first Test on the tour of Australia in December 2014. The following year, he was announced as India’s regular Test captain – and he held the top spot in Indian cricket for the last seven years.