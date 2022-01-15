Captain Kohli - a Successful Sailor, an Unrequited Leader

No Glory on The Biggest Stage

Unfortunately for Kohli though, none of those prolific winning records could accumulate enough into ICC silver that is coveted at the top tier of international cricket. And this is perhaps the single biggest reason why Kohli himself might leave feeling like an unrequited lover. It will hurt even more considering the high standards of aspiration Kohli sets himself as he toils diligently on and off the field. His work ethic shaped a fit body and an agile mind, but all of that effort, unbridled aggression and sky-high aspiration failed him in key moments during his stellar run as the captain of Indian cricket.

The 180-run defeat, India suffered at the hands of arch rival Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy, remains the heaviest in an ICC final. Ironically, three of the top five batters (Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Kohli) in the event were Indian, yet they mustered just 158 runs in the final, chasing 338.

The 2019 World Cup was an eerily similar story. India dominated the round robin segment, topping the ten-team table ahead of Australia, hosts England and New Zealand. Unfortunately, in the semi-finals, India faltered early and never recovered. Chasing just 240 runs for victory, the team stumbled to 5-3 in the fourth over. They laboured to 221 all out for a disgraceful exit from the tournament.

The Kiwis also denied Kohli the honour of leading India to the inaugural World Test Championship, when they upended the favourites in an eagerly contested final at the Lords.