UPW vs DC WPL 2024: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming

In the fourth match of the WPL 2024, the UP Warriorz will play against Delhi Capitals today, Monday. The UP Warriorz made it to the playoff stage last season after beating the Capitals in their final game. But the Warriorz were unable to overcome Mumbai Indians. They lost their knockout game by 72 runs to ultimately crash out of the first edition of WPL. UP Warriorz will be taking on the Delhi Capitals Women at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. The Delhi Capitals failed to start their tournament diary on a winning note. Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey both scored crucial knocks to put up 171 runs in the first innings. Yastika Bhatia and Harmanpreet Kaur's half-centuries helped Mumbai Indians in claiming a win. The Delhi Capitals and the UP Warriorz have lost their first match, against the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, in a similar last-ball fashion. Let's have a look at the live-streaming details of the Women's Premier League 2024 match between the Delhi Capitals and the UP Warriorz today.
UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women: Live Streaming
When will the Women’s Premier League 2024 match between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women be played?
The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women will be played on Monday, 26 February.
Where will the Women’s Premier League 2024 match UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women be played?
The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
At what time will the Women’s Premier League 2024 match between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women begin?
The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Women’s Premier League 2024 match?
The UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women match will be broadcasted on the Sports18 Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Women’s Premier League 2024 match?
The UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and its official website in India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)