WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 4 Wickets in Season Opener

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 4 wickets in the season opener of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Needing 5 runs off 1 ball to win the match, S Sanjana notched up a maximum to win the last ball thriller for her side.

Earlier, MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur played a match-winning knock of 55 runs off 34 balls while opener Yastika Bhatia slammed a half-century (57 off 45 balls).

After posing a formidable target of 172 runs, Capitals got off to a fiery start when Marizanne Kapp struck on just the second ball of MI's innings, sending back Hayley Matthews but Yastika Bhatia partnered with Sciver-Brunt and captain Harmanpreet to keep things on track for her side.