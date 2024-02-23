ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 4 Wickets in Season Opener

#WPL2024: In the season opener, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians beat Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets.

The Quint
Published
Cricket
2 min read
Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 4 wickets in the season opener of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Needing 5 runs off 1 ball to win the match, S Sanjana notched up a maximum to win the last ball thriller for her side.

Earlier, MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur played a match-winning knock of 55 runs off 34 balls while opener Yastika Bhatia slammed a half-century (57 off 45 balls).

After posing a formidable target of 172 runs, Capitals got off to a fiery start when Marizanne Kapp struck on just the second ball of MI's innings, sending back Hayley Matthews but Yastika Bhatia partnered with Sciver-Brunt and captain Harmanpreet to keep things on track for her side.

iAlice Capsey came out all guns blazing as she scored 75 runs off 53 balls laced with nine boundaries and 3 maximums.

Image: BCCI

In the first innings, after skipper Kaur opted to bowl first, Nat Sciver-Brunt took two wickets while Amelia Kerr nabbed the wickets of Alice Capsey and Marizanne Kapp. Shafali Verma was out early, scoring only one run from eight balls thanks to a brilliant delivery by Shabnim Ismail that rattled her middle stump.

Thereafter, skipper Meg Lanning and Alice Capsey steadied the Capitals' innings. Lanning scored 31 runs from 25 balls before getting out in the 11th over, while Capsey played impressively, hitting boundaries until she was dismissed for 75 in the 18th over.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp also made significant contributions, scoring 42 runs from 24 balls and 16 runs from 9 balls respectively, helping the Capitals reach a total of over 171 runs.

