U19 WC Final: Played Rash Shots; Couldn’t Execute Well – Uday Saharan On Losing

India skipper Uday Saharan admitted that his batters faltered in the Men’s U19 World Cup final against Australia due to playing rash shots and being unable to nail their execution, leading to them crashing to a 79-run defeat at the Willowmoore Park.

Both India and Australia were unbeaten throughout the competition ahead of the title clash on Sunday. Australia posted 253/8 in their 50 overs, thanks to a half-century from Harjas Singh and other notable contributors being Harry Dixon, captain Hugh Weibgen, and Oliver Peake.

In reply, India, the defending champions, suffered an early collapse to be left in trouble at 68/4 in the 20th over. Left-handed Adarsh Singh (47) and lower-order batting all-rounder Murugan Abhishek (42) put up some resistance, but it wasn’t enough as India were bowled out for 174 in 43.5 overs.