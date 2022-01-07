The Contrasting Omissions of Jemimah and Shikha From India's Women's WC Squad

The BCCI on Thursday announced the Indian cricket team for the ICC Women's ODI World Cup beginning in New Zealand in the first week of March, and also the limited-over series against the hosts preceding the big event.

The inclusion of first-times wasn't so much what made the headlines, instead it was the ones who were unable to make the cut that drew focus.

The exclusions were glaringly identified -- Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey. It is rare though that the exclusions are identified in a women's team. It can also indicate that the sport has gained in popularity and the ones omitted are now easily identified. Good news for the women's game.