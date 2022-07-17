India vs England 3rd ODI: Siraj Replaces Injured Bumrah, India Opt to Bowl

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first on a hard pitch with clear skies in the third ODI against England at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Sunday.

"Nice and hard track, looks like it won't change over 100 overs. Nice to have a score in front of us. We didn't play well enough in that last game but hopefully we've got our learnings. The bowlers have come out with great guns, so hopefully restrict them to a reasonable target," said Rohit after winning the toss.