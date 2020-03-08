Team India Rallies Around Teary Shafali Verma After a Dismal Final

For 16-year-old Shafali Verma, her maiden World Cup campaign was going great gun till the day of the final arrived. Like Team India, the pint-size dynamite also had a change of fortune on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium against hosts Australia at the finale of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

India, who were unbeaten till the final, were subjected to an embarrassing 85-run loss against Australia, who lifted their fifth Women’s World T20 title.

Shafali, who finished the tournament as India’s highest run-getter and had a forgettable outing on Sunday. The prodigy had such a tough time on the field that at the end of the match a teary-eyed Shafali had grabbed all the headlines.