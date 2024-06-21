T20 World Cup: Rohit, Suryakumar, Rashid – Who Said What After India Beat Afg?

India extended their flawless run at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (20 June), with yet another comprehensive victory. On this occasion, Afghanistan were the victims, as India secured a 47-run triumph in Barbados’ Kensington Oval.
Batting first after winning the toss, India posted a competitive total of 181 runs, courtesy of a half-century from Suryakumar Yadav and a 32-run supporting act from Hardik Pandya.
However, it was India’s bowling which made the headlines yet again, as led by Jasprit Bumrah, they bowled Afghanistan out for merely 134 runs on a track that was not overwhelmingly harsh on batters like the New York surface.
We Know about the Class of Our Bowlers: Rohit Sharma
In all of their four victories so far, India’s bowlers have had crucial roles to play, for no team has managed to breach the 140-run barrier against them. Speaking about the victory and the class of his bowlers, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma stated:
Over the last two years, we have come here and played some T20 games. So we planned well. We adapted well to the conditions that were offered and got to 180. We knew the class of our bowling lineup will defend this. Everyone came in and did their job. That is something we keep talking about. SKY and Hardik's partnership was a good one in the end. We know Bumrah’s class and what he can do for us. It is important for us to use him smartly. He is the one who is ready to take the responsibility as well. Whereever he plays, he is always ready to take the responsibility. We thought three spinners would be good, so we went for that. Going forward if needed, I am open to playing three seamers.Rohit Sharma
Lot of Hardwork Went Behind This: Suryakumar Yadav
Despite Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh picking up three wickets apiece, Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged to be the Player of the Match for scoring a 28-ball 53, and more importantly, steadying India’s ship when they were reeling at 62/3.
Following a poor start, which saw him recording scores of only 2 and 7 against Ireland and Pakistan respectively, Yadav has returned to form with two consecutive half-centuries. He stated after the match:
Lot of hardwork and practice went behind this. There are a lot of processes and routines involved in it. I am clear in my mind about what I want to do when I go out. I don't mind giving this Player of the Match to a bowler. This is the first time it's going to a batter from India, and I hope it is the first of many. I think you just need to know your game plan and play accordingly. I remember when Hardik came in to the bat, I told him let's bat with the same intent. Let's keep pressing the pedal and keep pushing, don’t leave too much at the end. We were very happy with a score of 180.Suryakumar Yadav
We Have To Chase 170-180 Against Bigger Teams: Rashid Khan
As for the Afghan perspective, captain Rashid Khan – who took three wickets in this match – believes they should have chased the total down, on a ground where Australia scored north of 200 runs against England.
This was a surface where we thought we could chase 170-180. It is about how you play. Against bigger teams, we will have to chase such scores. My bowling has been coming out well. I struggled a little in the IPL, but I am hitting the areas consistently now. We have enjoyed everywhere we have played, but our mindset is what matters. We forget our own skills sometimes. If the conditions are there, we will look to use it.Rashid Khan
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)