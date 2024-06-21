T20 World Cup: Rohit, Suryakumar, Rashid – Who Said What After India Beat Afg?

India extended their flawless run at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (20 June), with yet another comprehensive victory. On this occasion, Afghanistan were the victims, as India secured a 47-run triumph in Barbados’ Kensington Oval.

Batting first after winning the toss, India posted a competitive total of 181 runs, courtesy of a half-century from Suryakumar Yadav and a 32-run supporting act from Hardik Pandya.