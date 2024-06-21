T20 World Cup: Fans Applaud Bumrah's Spectacular Performance Against Afghanistan

Jasprit Bumrah showcased his bowling prowess once again in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024, this time wreaking havoc against Afghanistan.
On Tuesday, 19 June, Bumrah delivered exceptional figures in his 4-over spell - 1 maiden, 7 runs conceded, and 3 wickets, playing a crucial role in India’s 47-run victory over Afghanistan to kickstart their Super Eight campaign.
The right-arm pacer made an immediate impact, taking the wicket of Rahamanullah Gurbaz on just the second ball he bowled. He then struck again in the 5th over, dismissing Hazratullah Zazai with the first ball. Bumrah completed his superb spell by dismissing Najibullah Zardan to claim his third wicket of the day.
Bumrah's stellar performance earned him praise from fans on social media, with many applauding his contribution to India's success.
