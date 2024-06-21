T20 World Cup: Fans Applaud Bumrah's Spectacular Performance Against Afghanistan

The right-arm pacer made an immediate impact, taking the wicket of Rahamanullah Gurbaz on just the second ball he bowled. He then struck again in the 5th over, dismissing Hazratullah Zazai with the first ball. Bumrah completed his superb spell by dismissing Najibullah Zardan to claim his third wicket of the day.

Bumrah's stellar performance earned him praise from fans on social media, with many applauding his contribution to India's success.

Here are a few reactions: