T20 World Cup: When You Play Pakistan, It's Always Challenging – Rohit Sharma

India and Pakistan are set to add another chapter to their fierce on-field rivalry when the two neighboring nations take on each other in the T20 World Cup 2024 fixture in New York on Sunday.
Ahead of the mega encounter, India captain Rohit Sharma said his team will look to give its best performance on the field to register a win at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. In a Star Sports video on X, the Indian skipper said:
When you play Pakistan, it is always challenging. For us, we just need to think about it as another opposition that we want to beat them and play well against them, there is a whole lot that we need to do.Rohit Sharma
Team India enjoys a 6-1 victory record over arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup and would look to strengthen that on Sunday. Talking about the excitement of the clash, India star Virat Kohli said the atmosphere is always buzzing inside and outside the stadium to witness the historic match.
World Cup is a different emotion, different feeling and you can sense that build up. There is nervousness in the air and everyone is buzzing. I love those moments and we play for such moments. It is very fortunate to experience it.Virat Kohli
The atmosphere outside the stadium, all these things are not quite noticed or spoken about but leads up to the game like this which makes it so special. The moment I stepped on the field, I felt that energy in the stadium. Everyone was waiting for that game to start and you can feel that palpable energy in the air.Virat Kohli
India began their campaign with an eight-wicket win over Ireland while Pakistan faced a shocking defeat against co-host USA in their opening Group A fixture.
