T20 World Cup: West Indies Survive PNG Scare to Clinch Five Wickets Victory

Upon resumption, Nicholas Pooran (27 off27) and Brandon King (34 off 29) steadied the innings with a crucial 53-run partnership. Pooran's dismissal, courtesy of a sharp delivery from John Kariko, and King's subsequent removal by Assad Vala, shifted the momentum back in PNG's favour.

Skipper Rovman Powell tried to anchor the innings but could only manage 15 runs before falling to Vala, who was having an impressive spell. The pressure mounted as Sherfane Rutherford was dismissed cheaply, leaving West Indies in a precarious position.