T20 World Cup: Spirited South Africa Beat West Indies to Seal Semifinal Spot

Captain Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs stitched a brief 27-run partnership to stabilise the side in the powerplay before Alzarri Joseph got hold of the former in the sixth over. Markram departed after scoring 18 runs off 15 balls. Heinrich Klaasen joined Stubbs in the middle and the duo stitched a 35-run partnership off 16 balls before Joseph returned to take his second scalp.

Stubbs continued his knock in the middle as he was joined by David Miller before Roston Chase ended his 14-ball stay in the 12th over. In the 14th over, Chase bagged the crucial wicket of Stubbs (29) to leave South Africa in a spot of bother but Marco Jansen's unbeaten 21 off 14 laced with a six and a four guided them over the line with five balls to spare. For West Indies, Chase grabbed three wickets while Russell and Joseph scalped two dismissals each.