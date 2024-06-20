T20 World Cup: Salt, Bairstow Take England to 8-Wicket Victory Over West Indies

Although West Indies briefly revived hope by claiming the wickets of Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali, Bairstow and Salt quickly extinguished any aspirations of a comeback.

Salt, having slowed down momentarily, reignited the assault, targeting Romario Shepherd with ferocity. In a single over, he plundered 30 runs, decisively tilting the game in England’s favour.

With clinical precision, Bairstow and Salt carried England over the finish line. Bairstow’s composed innings complemented Salt’s explosive style, ensuring that England reached the target comfortably with 15 balls remaining. Salt hammered unbeaten 87 and Bairstow played an innings of 48 not out.