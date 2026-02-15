T20 WC, India vs Pakistan | Abhishek v Shaheen, Bumrah v Farhan — 5 Key Matchups

Indeed, he has been doing it with enviable ease. Against Afridi, who, for the righteous reasons, is regarded very highly in Pakistan, Sharma has never had any troubles whatsoever to accumulate runs, and that too, at a brisk pace.

In the 19 deliveries the Indian opener has faced off Afridi, he has struck 36 runs at a strike rate of 189.5. In addition to that, he has never lost his wicket to the Pakistan pacer.