T20 World Cup: India Maintain Unbeaten Streak With 50-Run Win Over Bangladesh

Team India maintained their flawless record, extending their unbeaten streak by defeating Bangladesh by 50 runs in their Super Eight stage clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday, 22 June.
After setting a formidable target of 197 runs, thanks to Hardik Pandya's half-century and solid contributions in the thirties from Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Shivam Dube, the Men in Blue rode on Kuldeep Yadav’s three-wicket haul to secure a convincing win.
Kuldeep's Three-fer
Bangladesh's chase began on a decent note with openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das putting together a 35-run partnership off 27 balls. However, Hardik Pandya dismissed Das in the 5th over after he had scored 13 runs from 10 balls.
The Tigers faced another setback when left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav trapped Tanzid Hasan LBW in the 10th over. Before departing, Tanzid had forged a 31-run partnership with number three batter Najmul Shanto, contributing 29 runs from 31 balls to the team's account.
Kuldeep Yadav returned in the 12th over and struck with his very first ball, dismissing Towhid Hridoy for just 4 runs off 6 balls. Hridoy reviewed the on-field umpire’s decision, but the final verdict favored India. Kuldeep Yadav concluded his spell by claiming the wicket of skipper Shakib-Al-Hasan in the 14th over.
Batters Fell Like a Pack of Cards
Bangladesh lost their fifth wicket in the 16th over when pacer Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Najmul Shanto, caught by Arshdeep Singh, after the batsman had contributed a crucial 40 runs off 32 balls.
At the end of 16 overs, Bangladesh were 109/5. Soon after, they suffered another setback as Arshdeep Singh took the wicket of Jaker Ali, caught by Virat Kohli.
Under mounting pressure, Jasprit Bumrah claimed the Tigers' 7th wicket by dismissing Rishad Hossain in the penultimate over. Arshdeep Singh then struck on the penultimate ball to dismiss Mahmudullah, capturing the 8th wicket. Ultimately, Bangladesh fell short by 50 runs.
What Happened in the 1st Innings?
Earlier, an unbeaten 27-ball half-century by Hardik Pandya, coupled with attacking 30s from Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Shivam Dube, propelled India to a commanding 196/5.
On a fresh pitch, India dominated from the word go with immaculate ease, as every batter looked to attack, resulting in four batters having strike-rate above 150. Pandya’s half-century was laced with four boundaries and three sixes, which was key in India amassing 62 runs off the last five overs.
Kohli made a solid 37, while Pant smashed an entertaining 36 and Dube overcame his struggles to hit 34, as India also posted the highest T20I score at the venue. They also hit 13 sixes -– the most number of maximums they have hit in a T20 World Cup game, as Bangladesh struggled to contain them for prolonged periods.
Pushed into batting first, with cross wind blowing, Rohit Sharma didn’t let the spinners settle by sweeping Mahedi Hasan for four, followed by repeating the same shot against Shakib Al Hasan for a similar result.
Shakib Got The Better of Rohit
Kohli joined in taking the attack to spinners by smacking Shakib for a clean six over long-on, followed by using his bottom hand strongly in flicking Tanzim Hasan Sakib for four. Rohit danced down the pitch to hit Shakib for a big six, before slicing him past backward point for four more in the fourth over.
Shakib eventually had the last laugh as Rohit got a top-edge on slog and was caught by backward point. Kohli used his bottom hand well in swinging Mustafizur Rahman for six, followed by slamming leg-spinner Rishad Hossain down the ground for another maximum.
But in the ninth over, Tanzim’s clever change in pace got Bangladesh back in the game -– getting a slower off-cutter which kept straight to castle Kohli. Though Suryakumar Yadav swiped him for a six, Tanzim got extra bounce on a length delivery outside off-stump to take Suryakumar’s glove edge behind to keeper.
Pant's Fearless Stroke-making
Pant, who was at 12 off 15 balls, greeted Rahman with a drive through the gap between cover and mid-off for four. He was quick to heave a slower ball from Rahman high over mid-wicket for six and flicked a full toss in the gap between square leg and fine leg for four more to take 14 runs off the 11th over.
Hossain was next in the firing line, as Pant smashed him with the spin over long-on for six and then swept him behind for four more. But Hossain bounced back as Pant reverse-swept straight to short third man. Pandya and Dube dealt in singles before the former cut loose by hammering Mahedi with the wind through extra cover for six and four respectively.
Dube hammered three quick sixes before being cast by a slower googly from Hossain. Pandya continued to be at his free-flowing best -– slamming two sixes, before hitting three fours in the final over off Rahman to take India past 190 and get his fifty on the last ball of the innings.
With inputs from IANS.
