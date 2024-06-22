T20 World Cup: India Maintain Unbeaten Streak With 50-Run Win Over Bangladesh

Bangladesh's chase began on a decent note with openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das putting together a 35-run partnership off 27 balls. However, Hardik Pandya dismissed Das in the 5th over after he had scored 13 runs from 10 balls.

The Tigers faced another setback when left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav trapped Tanzid Hasan LBW in the 10th over. Before departing, Tanzid had forged a 31-run partnership with number three batter Najmul Shanto, contributing 29 runs from 31 balls to the team's account.