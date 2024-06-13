ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

T20 World Cup: Fans React as India Enter Super 8 After Beating USA By 7 Wickets

Here's how fans reacted to India's 7-wicket win over USA on Wednesday in New York.

Team India secured a dominant 7-wicket victory over the United States of America in their Group A encounter at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. This triumph has propelled the men in blue into the super 8 of the tournament.

Chasing a target of 111 runs, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube formed a decisive partnership, adding 72 runs off 65 balls. Suryakumar remained unbeaten with a half-century off 49 deliveries, while Dube also remained unbeaten with 31 runs, guiding India to a resounding victory.

Earlier in the first innings, speedster Arshdeep Singh delivered an exceptional performance, claiming a four-wicket haul, while vice-captain Hardik Pandya picked up two wickets.

With India's advancement to the next stage of the tournament, fans celebrated their victory on 'X'. Here’s how they reacted:

×