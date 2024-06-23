ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

T20 World Cup: Fans Applaud Hardik Pandya's All-Round Show Against Bangladesh

Here's how fans reacted to vice-captain Hardik Pandya's all-round show against Bangladesh.

The Quint
Published
Cricket
2 min read
Hindi Female

Team India's vice-captain, Hardik Pandya, delivered a stellar all-round performance on Saturday, 22 June, propelling his side to a commanding 50-run victory over Bangladesh in their Super Eight clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Hardik began by smashing an impressive half-century in the first innings, remaining unbeaten on 50 runs off just 27 deliveries, which included four boundaries and three towering sixes. Continuing his impact, the all-rounder then claimed India's first breakthrough in the second innings by dismissing opener Litton Das in the 5th over, after Das had scored 13 runs from 10 balls. The 29-year-old's outstanding performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

His exceptional display garnered widespread acclaim from fans on social media. Here are a few reactions from 'X:'

