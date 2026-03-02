T20 World Cup: Must Give Sanju Samson Credit for the Way He Batted — Shai Hope

For Shai Hope, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will be a case of what-could-have-been. Not many expected West Indies to qualify for the semi-finals prior to the commencement of the competition, and they eventually did not, but for five consecutive victories before the two defeats which ultimately knocked them out, Hope's men can hold their heads high.

Against India, the defending champions, West Indies could have secured a win, had it not been for Sanju Samson. But chasing a target of 196, Samson scored an unbeaten 50-ball 97, effectively taking the game away from the two-time champions.

At the post-match press conference, Hope told The Quint that despite the surface at Eden Gardens being tailormade for batting, nothing can be taken away from Samson.