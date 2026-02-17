T20 World Cup 2026: Fall of the Titans — How Did Australia Get It So Wrong?

On Monday, 16 February, Sri Lanka defeated Australia by 8 wickets in Kandy. The true significance of this result lies in the Group B standings, where Australia languish in third place with just two points from three matches. Their ceiling is now four points, while Zimbabwe — having already defeated both Australia and Oman — are merely one victory away from qualification, which they could secure today against lower-ranked Ireland.

At the post-match presentation, Australian captain Mitchell Marsh acknowledged that his team is now in the lap of gods, and that the defeat has left him devastated.

But, how did it come to this? How does the world’s third-ranked T20I side find itself teetering on the brink of elimination in the group stage itself?