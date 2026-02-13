T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe Pull Off Sensational Upset Against Australia

Zimbabwe defeated Australia in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Zimbabwe posted a total of 169/2 after being asked to bat first. Australia, chasing 170, lost four wickets in the powerplay and struggled to recover, eventually falling short of the target. The match featured significant contributions from Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett and captain Sikandar Raza, while Australia’s batting order faltered under pressure.
According to The Indian Express, Zimbabwe’s innings was anchored by opener Brian Bennett, who scored a half-century, and Sikandar Raza, who provided a late boost with a quick 25 not out. Australia’s bowling attack, missing regular captain Mitchell Marsh due to injury, was unable to contain Zimbabwe’s top order, allowing them to set a competitive total.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Australia’s chase was derailed early by Blessing Muzarabani, who took key wickets in the powerplay. Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, and Tim David were dismissed within the first four overs, putting Australia under immediate pressure. Travis Head, serving as stand-in captain, and Glenn Maxwell attempted to stabilise the innings but were unable to build a substantial partnership.
As The Hindu stated in an article, Travis Head won the toss and opted to bowl first. Australia made two changes to their playing XI, bringing in Ben Dwarshuis and Tim David, while Zimbabwe replaced Brendan Taylor and Richard Ngarava with Tony Munyonga and Graeme Cremer. The match was played under humid and overcast conditions, with the pitch favouring spin and slower bowlers.
“Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans removed Australia's Josh Inglis, Cam Green, Tim David and Travis Head within the first four overs,” the match summary noted, highlighting the early collapse that set the tone for Australia’s unsuccessful chase.
Live updates confirmed that Matt Renshaw managed a 34-ball fifty for Australia, but wickets continued to fall at regular intervals. Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green contributed with the ball for Australia, but Stoinis left the field injured, further weakening the team’s prospects during the chase.
Team news and key storylines were highlighted by the absence of several Australian regulars, including Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, due to injury. Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza, fielded a confident side that capitalised on Australia’s depleted lineup and the spin-friendly conditions in Colombo.
Zimbabwe’s squad adjustments were also noted, with Ben Curran replacing the injured Brendan Taylor. Captain Sikandar Raza confirmed Taylor’s absence at the toss, stating, “Brendan Taylor picked up an injury and he's been ruled out of the competition.”
“Australia find themselves reeling at 29/4 in 4.3 overs,” the live coverage stated, underscoring the early dominance of Zimbabwe’s bowlers and the mounting pressure on Australia’s middle order.
Pre-match analysis had overwhelmingly favoured Australia, with AI models predicting a 90% chance of victory for the former champions. However, Zimbabwe’s disciplined bowling and fielding, combined with Australia’s injury setbacks and early wickets, resulted in a significant upset.
Weather and pitch conditions were described as humid and overcast, with the surface playing slow and offering assistance to spinners. These factors contributed to Zimbabwe’s effective use of their bowling resources and Australia’s difficulties in chasing the target.
“Zimbabwe have only beaten Australia in a T20I match once – but the good news is they have only played thrice, and the only time they played in a T20 World Cup, all the way back in the inaugural edition in 2007, it was Zimbabwe who came out on top,” the historical context was provided, emphasising the rarity and significance of this result.
